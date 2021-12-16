NFL Still Not Moving Browns-Raiders Game Despite Latest Positives

If the Cleveland Browns go on with their game against the Las Vegas Raiders as scheduled this Saturday, they’ll effectively be playing with one arm tied behind their backs. Or, more literally, two throwing arms.

As of writing Browns quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum (first and second on the depth chart) are in COVID-19 protocol. That puts third-stringer Nick Mullens in line to start in a critical game for the Browns.

But the NFL doesn’t appear to have any plans to move the game. Not as of today at any rate.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the NFL has given no indications it intends to move the game. Garafolo suggested that it would take “many more positives” for the league to reach such a decision.

I asked a league official about the status of the #Browns–#Raiders game. Still no indication it’s going to be moved or canceled. Would take many more positives to get there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

The situation in Cleveland doesn’t seem to be getting any better as the NFL sits on its hands though. They know have 20 players currently in COVID-19 protocols. And that doesn’t account for coaches, assistants and other staff either.

Last year the NFL bent over backwards to adjust some NFL schedules in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. But with no bye weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL season, it appears the league won’t act unless absolutely forced to.

The Browns might be forced to endure the mess they currently find themselves in. Even if that means letting Nick Mullens start during a crucial playoff push.

This isn’t going to go over well with everyone. That’s for sure.