NFL Team Will Reportedly Allow Fans To Call Plays During Preseason

The Cleveland Brown will reportedly allow fans to call plays during the preseason, according to a report from ESPN.

As part of the All-In Challenge, the Browns “are offering the opportunity for two people to help script the first 15 offensive plays of a preseason game.” The organization plans to hold an auction and a raffle to determine the two winners.

Proceeds raise money for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to ESPN.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will host both players on the sideline. They, along with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, will script plays.

Stefanski released a statement about the event:

“Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization. With the global pandemic, it’s really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers. They’re stepping up right now, they’re working tirelessly, they’re working courageously and it’s really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge.”

It’s an incredible opportunity for fans to share in the NFL experience.

Cleveland entered the 2019 season with plenty of hype, but struggled to a 6-10 record.

With a new coaching staff in place, the Browns hope to take the next step and maybe even compete for a playoff spot.