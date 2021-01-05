NFL Updates Status Of The Steelers vs. Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns are trying to deal with the consequences of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their team ahead of this Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as two assistant coaches and two players, testes positive for the virus this morning. As a result, they won’t be available for the franchise’s first playoff game in 18 years.

Despite the bad news for the Browns, there have been no changes to the status of Sunday night’s game, according to multiple reports. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday at Heinz Field.

NBC will broadcast the contest.

NFL spokesman said "no change to the status of the game."

League doing standard contact tracing for high-risk close contacts. If any #Browns players or personnel are such, they would remain apart from team and facilities for five days from last exposure to positive individual. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 5, 2021

Given how hard the NFL pushed to play all 256 regular season games–several were delayed or moved, but none canceled–it makes sense that the league wants to get this game in.

Also, considering how rigid the NFL’s playoff schedule is, it wouldn’t be fair to push the game back a day or two and then make the winner have to play on a short week in the Divisional Round.

Barring a significantly larger outbreak in Cleveland, this game will be on as scheduled.