NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.

"It's the perfect day to fire Joe Woods," tweeted Nick Karns of the "Barking Browns" podcast.

"Fire Stefanski, Fire Joe Woods. This is a s--t show," another fan added.

"Defense blows. Back to fire Joe Woods," chimed in a third fan.

Other fans have joined in the calls for Woods to be relieved of his duties.

Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, so he should get some credit for the team's breakthrough 2020 season, which resulted in a playoff berth and Wild Card victory over the Steelers.

However, Cleveland has taken steps back in each of the last two years. If that means changes are going to be made, Woods' job could be on the line.