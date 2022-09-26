NFL World Praying For Browns Star Myles Garrett Today

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car accident following practice on Monday.

According to reports, Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche with a female passenger when he crashed near Wadsworth, Ohio, this afternoon. Thankfully, both he and the unidentified woman suffered non life-threatening injuries, even though the car reportedly flipped multiple times.

Garrett and his passenger were both said to be wearing seatbelts, and alcohol and drugs were not involved in the accident. We should have more information on what happened in the coming days.

In the meantime, the NFL world has been praying for the Pro Bowl defensive end and the woman he was with.

Garrett has seven tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits in the Browns' first three games this season. Cleveland (2-1) has beaten the Steelers and Panthers and lost to the Jets.

Hopefully, today's accident won't keep Garrett off the field.