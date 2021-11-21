NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

Much has been made about Baker Mayfield’s performance this season with the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations leading to constant speculation about his future with the franchise.

On Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Mayfield’s showing once again left something to be desired.

The Browns starting quarterback, who came into the Week 11 contest nursing a handful of injuries, labored against a subpar Lions team. With just nine minutes left in the game, Mayfield has posted a underwhelming stat line, completing only 14 of his 26 passes with an average attempt of only 6.6 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two poor interceptions.

The first pick came early in the first quarter and appeared to be a complete overthrow. Mayfield sailed the ball over the head of Jarvis Landry and into the hands of a Lions defender, who set Detroit up with fantastic field position.

The costly mistake was just the latest one that the 26-year-old quarterback has made this season in Cleveland. As the Browns (5-5) continue to underperform, frustration is mounting about Mayfield’s play.

Call me crazy but, I think I’d pay Heinicke before Baker — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 21, 2021

Get Baker Mayfield the hell off my football team. — Colb (@___Colb___) November 21, 2021

Lmao why everytime Baker throws a pick people think somebody the ran the wrong route? You telling me nobody knows the plays? https://t.co/svRmYQnkh1 — Drew (@DOPEITSDREW) November 21, 2021

Although many were quick to discuss another disappointing showing from Mayfield, others around the NFL world pointed out how banged up he was coming into Sunday’s contest against the Lions. The 26-year-old was seen limping around the field for most of the second half against Detroit, but he stayed under center throughout the afternoon.

The decision by the Browns to keep Mayfield on the field led some fans and media members to direct their frustrations at the team’s coaching staff, rather than the young quarterback.

The handling of Baker Mayfield's injuries has been baffling and the story of the Browns' 2021 season. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 21, 2021

You CANNOT convince me that Baker at 50% (at best) is better than a healthy Case Keenum. You just can’t. — Mitchel Inkrott (@Mitchel_Inkrott) November 21, 2021

I don't care if Baker is a "gamer," the dude can barely move out there right now. It's idiotic to have him in this game. #Browns — Jeff D MovieRankings.net (@JeffDLowe) November 21, 2021

Do him a favor, get Baker Mayfield out of there. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 21, 2021

All of this discussion about Mayfield’s performance comes at a time when his long term future in Cleveland is unknown. He’ll be back on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal next season, but past that his starting role with the Browns isn’t guaranteed.

If he continues to play poorly, or while injured, his future in the league will only grow murkier.