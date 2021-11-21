The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Much has been made about Baker Mayfield’s performance this season with the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations leading to constant speculation about his future with the franchise.

On Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Mayfield’s showing once again left something to be desired.

The Browns starting quarterback, who came into the Week 11 contest nursing a handful of injuries, labored against a subpar Lions team. With just nine minutes left in the game, Mayfield has posted a underwhelming stat line, completing only 14 of his 26 passes with an average attempt of only 6.6 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two poor interceptions.

The first pick came early in the first quarter and appeared to be a complete overthrow. Mayfield sailed the ball over the head of Jarvis Landry and into the hands of a Lions defender, who set Detroit up with fantastic field position.

The costly mistake was just the latest one that the 26-year-old quarterback has made this season in Cleveland. As the Browns (5-5) continue to underperform, frustration is mounting about Mayfield’s play.

Although many were quick to discuss another disappointing showing from Mayfield, others around the NFL world pointed out how banged up he was coming into Sunday’s contest against the Lions. The 26-year-old was seen limping around the field for most of the second half against Detroit, but he stayed under center throughout the afternoon.

The decision by the Browns to keep Mayfield on the field led some fans and media members to direct their frustrations at the team’s coaching staff, rather than the young quarterback.

All of this discussion about Mayfield’s performance comes at a time when his long term future in Cleveland is unknown. He’ll be back on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal next season, but past that his starting role with the Browns isn’t guaranteed.

If he continues to play poorly, or while injured, his future in the league will only grow murkier.

