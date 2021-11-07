NFL World Reacts To Browns’ First Game Without Odell

The Cleveland Browns finally rid themselves of Odell Beckham Jr. after a week of angst inside the organization. Naturally, fans wondered how the team would respond against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after losing one of their main offensive weapons.

The Browns answered that question in the first half: the offense is just fine.

Cleveland raced out to a 24-10 halftime lead over Cincinnati due in large part to the performance of its offense. Although an interception return for a touchdown from Denzel Ward helped the Browns tack on seven points, Baker Mayfield and company moved the ball up and down the field in the first two quarters to give the team a two-touchdown advantage.

The main beneficiary of Beckham’s departure was Donovan Peoples-Jones. The second-year wide receiver exploded for a 60-yard touchdown on a play-action pass for the Browns second offensive touchdown of the day.

Nick Chubb tacked on 65 yards of total offense and a rushing score in the first half. Baker Mayfield went 7-for-8 for 121 yards and a touchdown through the first two quarters, boasting a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3.

All of the Browns’ fireworks came without Odell Beckham Jr., which NFL fans and media members were quick to make note of on Sunday. FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd was among the mob that pointed out Cleveland’s offensive explosion without the former Pro Bowler.

“Browns offense looks just fine without OBJ,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter. “Donovan Peoples-Jones has been getting open all season. Great tandem w Jarvis Landry.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz pointed out that a handful of Minnesota Vikings players, including former LSU star Justin Jefferson, wore “Free Odell” shirts before their game on Sunday, but that it was actually the Browns offense that was freed without the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Plenty of other figures from around the NFL alluded to Beckham’s departure when talking about the Browns first half success on offense Sunday.

#Browns 24, Bengals 7 – and Baker Mayfield has a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 so far (something must have changed with the offense this week, though not sure what) — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 7, 2021

This #Browns offense has unlocked…interesting timing 🤔 — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) November 7, 2021

Been saying for 2 years that OBJ holds the Browns offense, especially Baker, back. Right on cue spinning like a top today with him in the rear view — Dante (@DanteTheDon) November 7, 2021

The #Browns offense has scored on every possession of the first half. Baker Mayfield is 7/8 with a *perfect* passer rating. They don’t miss Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield looks better without him. It’s addition by subtraction for the #DawgPound. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 7, 2021

Of course Mayfield and the offense will have to keep the momentum rolling in the second half to prove they’re better off without Beckham.

If the first half is any indication, the Browns should be in good shape.