NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Crushing Injury News

Not much has gone right for the Cleveland Browns this season when it comes to injuries. That continued to be the case on Monday when the organization learned it would be losing a starting offensive lineman for the remainder of the year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon during Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury is severe enough to sideline the 27-year-old for the rest of the 2021 season.

The severity of Conklin’s injury became clear almost immediately when he fell to the ground in the second quarter of Sunday’s contest. He began to walk off the field under his own power, but the banged-up knee buckled on him as he tried to make way for the sidelines.

Cleveland had just activated Conklin off of the injured reserve prior to the matchup with the Ravens. The 2016 No. 8 overall pick dislocated his elbow back in Week 8.

With the torn patella tendon, Conklin will be forced to miss even more time just as the Browns enter a crucial stretch of the regular season. Fans and media members recognized quickly that losing the All-Pro offensive tackle would be quite the blow for Cleveland, especially considering all of the injuries the team has already dealt with this year.

The Browns have been forced to play most of the season with a depleted lineup, which has contributed to an underwhelming 6-6 record. Conklin and fellow offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. have missed quite a bit of time with injuries in 2021 and Cleveland’s secondary has struggled to be at full strength all-season long. The most significant set of injuries have plagued quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been at visibly less than 100 percent for the last few weeks.

The Browns will do their best to get as healthy as possible during a Week 13 bye. After having the upcoming week off, Cleveland will face Baltimore once again in an important AFC North matchup.