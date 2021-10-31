NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Awful Game

The Spun

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns offense came into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at nearly full strength, but the unit’s output couldn’t have been much worse. The team scored just 10 points in a defensive struggle with their AFC North rivals and fell to 4-4 with a 15-10 loss.

Among the players on offense that struggled to give the group any boost was Odell Beckham Jr. The Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s struggled to produce consistently this season had a career-worst day with the Browns sputtering offense Sunday.

Beckham had just one catch for six yards, both of which were career-lows for him in games where he played the whole time. Just as concerning was the fact that he only had two targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Sunday’s showing was just the latest letdown for Beckham as far as Browns fans are concerned. Cleveland traded for the former New York Giants wideout, expecting him to be a transcendent talent, but he hasn’t been able to live up to that billing during his 2+ years in the AFC North.

After the Browns fell to the Steelers this afternoon, many figures from around the NFL world took to Twitter to discuss the latest Beckham performance.

In six games this year, Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards. He doesn’t have a single touchdown for the Browns this season.

Cleveland’s offensive problems this weekend weren’t entirely the fault of Beckham. Baker Mayfield wasn’t his sharpest on Sunday afternoon as he continues to battle a gnarly left shoulder injury. Jarvis Landry had a few dropped passes in the second half, including a fumble in Steelers territory that cost the Browns points. Even star running back Nick Chubb struggled to gain yardage against Pittsburgh’s tough defensive front.

However, Beckham’s showing certainly was one of the most disappointing aspects of the Browns loss to the Steelers. He’ll do his best to bounce back this week in practice as Cleveland tries to regroup.

