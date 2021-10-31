NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Awful Game

The Cleveland Browns offense came into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at nearly full strength, but the unit’s output couldn’t have been much worse. The team scored just 10 points in a defensive struggle with their AFC North rivals and fell to 4-4 with a 15-10 loss.

Among the players on offense that struggled to give the group any boost was Odell Beckham Jr. The Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s struggled to produce consistently this season had a career-worst day with the Browns sputtering offense Sunday.

Beckham had just one catch for six yards, both of which were career-lows for him in games where he played the whole time. Just as concerning was the fact that he only had two targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Sunday’s showing was just the latest letdown for Beckham as far as Browns fans are concerned. Cleveland traded for the former New York Giants wideout, expecting him to be a transcendent talent, but he hasn’t been able to live up to that billing during his 2+ years in the AFC North.

After the Browns fell to the Steelers this afternoon, many figures from around the NFL world took to Twitter to discuss the latest Beckham performance.

As a fan of the game & a complete understanding on the importance of coaches taking advantage of their best players strengths to give the team its best chance to compete & win there’s no reason Odell should have 1 catch no matter the fucking circumstances‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 31, 2021

Odell today: 1 catch, 6 yards. The fewest catches and yards he’s ever had in a full game in his career. pic.twitter.com/Dt3uBCKfRV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 31, 2021

i can't tell if odell went the full ricky watters on that throw, but that definitely was a hospital ball. looks like everyone lost the odell trade. — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 31, 2021

On top of Jarvis, Baker still has an Odell Problem. Baker threw him only 2 passes, caught 1 for 6 yards. The late throw was easily catchable for the man with The Greatest Hands Ever. If he'd caught it, Browns almost certainly win. ODELL MUST BE TRADED BEFORE TUESDAY DEADLINE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 31, 2021

Baker Mayfield didn’t fail the #Browns today. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. did. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) October 31, 2021

I’ll mention this again. Odell Beckham is a non factor for this team. Doesn’t work. Move on. And… Landry can’t be making that much money to have a fumble and 2 drops on back to back potential game winning drives.. — Browns Time (@DevotedBrownie) October 31, 2021

If I’m Green Bay I offer Cleveland a mid to late round pick for Odell It will be a win/win for both teams if the salary cap can be worked out — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 31, 2021

At least Odell Beckham had a nice Halloween costume. One target. One catch. Six yards… pic.twitter.com/vDoPAXVP9R — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) October 31, 2021

In six games this year, Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards. He doesn’t have a single touchdown for the Browns this season.

Cleveland’s offensive problems this weekend weren’t entirely the fault of Beckham. Baker Mayfield wasn’t his sharpest on Sunday afternoon as he continues to battle a gnarly left shoulder injury. Jarvis Landry had a few dropped passes in the second half, including a fumble in Steelers territory that cost the Browns points. Even star running back Nick Chubb struggled to gain yardage against Pittsburgh’s tough defensive front.

However, Beckham’s showing certainly was one of the most disappointing aspects of the Browns loss to the Steelers. He’ll do his best to bounce back this week in practice as Cleveland tries to regroup.