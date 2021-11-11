The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tonight’s Odell Beckham News

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Patience is supposedly a virtue, but just about every NFL fan’s patience is being pushed to the brink by Odell Beckham Jr.

The free agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a new team after being released by the Cleveland Browns and a latest report indicates that his decision might not come for a little while.

According to a report on Wednesday evening from NFL Network’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport, Beckham is “going to take some time” to figure out which team he wants to sign with next. The report indicates that he may ink a new deal for a few more days.

That’s not the news that NFL fans were looking for on Wednesday night. Many hoped that Beckham would sign immediately after he cleared waivers and entered free agency on Tuesday, but over 24 hours have passed and the receiver has been fairly quiet.

With the latest report, the football world is just about done trying to figure out when Beckham will decide on his next stop. Numerous fans and media members took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their displeasure with the three-time Pro Bowler.

A number of teams have reportedly been in touch with Beckham since he entered free agency. The Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to land the former Pro Bowler, but other clubs like the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have supposedly expressed interest in getting involved.

Beckham has maintained that he wants to play for a contender. However, he also wants to get paid, which is a difficult task with so many teams right up against the salary cap.

So, stay patient NFL fans. Beckham will need to sign soon if he actually wants to make an impact in the second half of the year.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.