NFL World Reacts To Tonight’s Odell Beckham News

Patience is supposedly a virtue, but just about every NFL fan’s patience is being pushed to the brink by Odell Beckham Jr.

The free agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a new team after being released by the Cleveland Browns and a latest report indicates that his decision might not come for a little while.

According to a report on Wednesday evening from NFL Network’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport, Beckham is “going to take some time” to figure out which team he wants to sign with next. The report indicates that he may ink a new deal for a few more days.

That’s not the news that NFL fans were looking for on Wednesday night. Many hoped that Beckham would sign immediately after he cleared waivers and entered free agency on Tuesday, but over 24 hours have passed and the receiver has been fairly quiet.

With the latest report, the football world is just about done trying to figure out when Beckham will decide on his next stop. Numerous fans and media members took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their displeasure with the three-time Pro Bowler.

This man LOVES the spotlight https://t.co/i0DXc5OgfB — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 10, 2021

Shit, what’s the rush? Why not wait till thanksgiving, maybe Xmas? The combine? Hell maybe next training camp https://t.co/9GIbca2iKd — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) November 10, 2021

Translation: No good offers yet. https://t.co/FLce4NjnYj — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) November 10, 2021

Stay in the headlines for a few more days….why not https://t.co/C9SXX3I4XE — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 11, 2021

A number of teams have reportedly been in touch with Beckham since he entered free agency. The Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to land the former Pro Bowler, but other clubs like the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have supposedly expressed interest in getting involved.

Beckham has maintained that he wants to play for a contender. However, he also wants to get paid, which is a difficult task with so many teams right up against the salary cap.

So, stay patient NFL fans. Beckham will need to sign soon if he actually wants to make an impact in the second half of the year.