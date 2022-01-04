NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Tonight

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns entered Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without much to play for. Already eliminated from the playoffs, the AFC North club had little to gain from a win this evening other than bragging rights.

Unfortunately, even that goal looked out of reach after Mayfield’s dismal performance in the first half of Monday’s game.

In what’s already been a frustrating, tumultuous season for the former No. 1 overall pick, tonight’s showing was yet another low point. Mayfield looked out-of sync from the start and didn’t get a ton of help from his pass-catchers during the first half.

The fourth-year Browns quarterback started out the night 1-for-10 with an interception and a passer rating of 0.0. He didn’t complete his second pass until there was 2:02 left on the clock in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield tonight: 1/10

1 INT

0.0 passer rating

Mayfield ended the first half with going an abysmal 4-for-15 for 58 yards. He also had an interception and had been sacked twice.

The NFL world has been had on Mayfield during his continuous struggles in 2021 and were back at it again on Monday night. Fans and media members alike took to social media to bash the Browns quarterback for his poor play against Cleveland’s division rivals.

The Browns might not have a lot to play for over these final two games, but that’s not exactly the case for Mayfield. The 26-year-old is playing for his future as Cleveland’s franchise quarterback.

The Browns have already picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but past that, his future remains unclear. If he can’t prove to the organization that he deserves an extension, he very well could be looking for a new job in 2023.

At this point, if he can’t turn things around over the next six quarters, his standing with the Browns for next year could be in jeopardy.