NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Honest Admission

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s nightmare season continued on Monday night, throwing a pair of interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the Browns’ loss, Mayfield had an update on the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He announced that he will undergo offseason surgery to repair it.

As for his status in Week 18, Mayfield revealed that he might sit out that game to avoid making his injury worse than it already is.

“Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s best for me and my health,” Mayfield told reporters. “I’m pretty damn beat up right now.”

Browns fans want Mayfield to get back to 100 percent, but they’re a bit confused as to why he’d wait until now to rest up.

“Now? It was time two months ago,” one fan said.

NOW?!???? IT WAS TIME TWO MONTHS AGO https://t.co/Xxh118u8mo — nj (@NJCle85) January 4, 2022

“10 weeks too late in my opinion,” a second fan said.

10 weeks too late imo. https://t.co/B4BZcJoqC0 — Tommy (@TheRealTommyP) January 4, 2022

“Dude. It’s BEEN time,” a third fan wrote. “Heal up, take the year off, come back next year when you’re healthy. You’re too hurt to play.”

Dude. It's BEEN time. Heal up, take the year off, come back next year when you're healthy. You're too hurt to play. https://t.co/zXwZfDo7Ym — Noah Divine (@noahd87) January 4, 2022

It’s been apparent for the past few months that Mayfield isn’t anywhere close to full strength. That’s why he’s having such an abysmal year.

Mayfield needs to make sure he does everything in his power to revert to his 2020 form next season. If not, he may have to find a new home in the NFL.