NFL World Reacts To Latest Browns’ Positive Tests

The Cleveland Browns‘ roster is being ravaged by COVID-19 this week. The team put eight players on the reserve list yesterday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive today.

Cleveland is scheduled to play Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that has major AFC playoff implications.

According to reports, Mayfield is not the only Browns player with a positive test today, so the team is bracing for more potential absences this weekend.

Overall, this has been a rough week for the NFL when it comes to COVID-19, with more than 70 players testing positive over the last two days.

And there more positive tests with more Cleveland players, one day after the Browns already placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID list Tuesday. https://t.co/wXjhFI1IZP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

With Kevin Stefanski out, #Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach for the third time in his career. His kids used to call him “0 and 1,” based on his loss with the #Vikings Mike Zimmer was out. Priefer is now 1-1 and could get over .500 Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2021

More player tests are being re-run in Berea as we speak… but, add #Browns CB Troy Hill to the list of positive COVID cases https://t.co/aJqleEranq — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 15, 2021

The @Browns look like they will need replacement players this week with all these positive Covid cases. I’m still willing to run thru a brick wall for the city — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) December 15, 2021

For those suggesting the Browns game be moved, don’t forget they play NEXT Saturday, as well. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 15, 2021

It’s getting to the point where the NFL has to do something https://t.co/zp8DaznrRx — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) December 15, 2021

Covid is just tearing through the league right now. https://t.co/0pvxtmU0Pt — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) December 15, 2021

Testing vaccinated, asymptomatic players seems counterproductive. https://t.co/uEeuxGrbFK — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) December 15, 2021

Right now, the status of Saturday’s game is unchanged, but it doesn’t take an expert to see the Browns are not in good shape. We should have an official tally on the new positive tests sometime this morning.

Cleveland (7-6) is supposed to host the 6-7 Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network. We’ll see if the game winds up being rescheduled or if the Browns will be forced to cobble together a roster to play.