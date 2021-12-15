The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Latest Browns’ Positive Tests

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns meets with head coach Kevin Stefanski in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns‘ roster is being ravaged by COVID-19 this week. The team put eight players on the reserve list yesterday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive today.

Cleveland is scheduled to play Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that has major AFC playoff implications.

According to reports, Mayfield is not the only Browns player with a positive test today, so the team is bracing for more potential absences this weekend.

Overall, this has been a rough week for the NFL when it comes to COVID-19, with more than 70 players testing positive over the last two days.

Right now, the status of Saturday’s game is unchanged, but it doesn’t take an expert to see the Browns are not in good shape. We should have an official tally on the new positive tests sometime this morning.

Cleveland (7-6) is supposed to host the 6-7 Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network. We’ll see if the game winds up being rescheduled or if the Browns will be forced to cobble together a roster to play.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.