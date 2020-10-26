NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Jr. Injury News

The Cleveland Browns’ worst fears with Odell Beckham Jr.’s Sunday injury have been realized on Monday morning.

Beckham Jr. has revealed that he suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. His 2020 season is over as a result.

The Browns will now be without their All-Pro wide receiver moving forward. Beckham Jr. will likely be sidelined until next spring or summer, at the earliest.

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

The NFL world is heartbroken over this news. There have been far too many significant injuries this season, from Dak Prescott to Nick Bosa to Saquon Barkley, and Beckham Jr. now joins that list.

Odell Beckham Jr tore his ACL on Sunday and is out for the rest of the season 😞 (per @AdamSchefter) Get well soon OBJ!!🤞 (via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/gFsaqVkgqu — Overtime (@overtime) October 26, 2020

What the injury also means is that Beckham Jr. is essentially locked into the Browns for the 2021 season, too.

“Odell is uncuttable. He won’t be healthy before the guarantee converts in March, so he’s getting his money in 2021,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Translation: Odell is uncuttable. He won’t be healthy before the guarantee converts in March, so he’s getting his money in 2021. https://t.co/GPO2BRi6qG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2020

The Browns officially announced the injury news on Monday morning.

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Bengals and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Beckham went down with the injury while attempting to chase down Cincinnati CB Darius Phillips on an interception return early in the first quarter. An MRI Monday confirmed Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee.

Get well soon, Odell.