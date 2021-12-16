NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Troubling Browns News

The Cleveland Browns continue to be ravaged by COVID-19 ahead of this weekend’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, the Browns received word of another batch of positive tests. Backup quarterback Case Keenum, safety Grant Delpit, and others reportedly tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of players on Cleveland’s reserve/COVID-19 list up to nearly 20.

The devastating news comes just 24 hours after head coach Kevin Stefanski and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield returned positive tests of their own on Wednesday.

Despite the most recent news out of Cleveland, the NFL reportedly doesn’t have any plans to postpone Saturday’s game between the Raiders and the Browns. Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that it would take “many more positives” for the league to consider such a drastic move.

With the game still scheduled to take place in less than 48 hours, the football world scrambled to unpack the current situation in Cleveland. Many realized what the Browns would be working with if they did have to play, while others were quick to call for a postponement as soon as possible.

what’s the minimum # of players you can have @ game time? asking for a friend https://t.co/I2EfQ1e4QL — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) December 16, 2021

let’s maybe think about moving this game https://t.co/P81WHZ9sFl — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) December 16, 2021

…and they all practiced together today. So, you know, that's just awesome. https://t.co/pSWG21aGWQ — BrownsDailyMockDraft (@BrownsMockDraft) December 16, 2021

You can’t play this game. https://t.co/cUvxSXZGhy — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) December 16, 2021

If the Raiders can’t beat the Browns backups… https://t.co/NRsAWUUv44 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 16, 2021

Browns players when they get into the huddle Saturday https://t.co/Ujra7AmiYb pic.twitter.com/8323b75s5k — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 16, 2021

Cleveland literally can’t play. They’re gonna have to elevate their entire practice squad in order to field a team. https://t.co/QhAXuNnZCQ — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) December 16, 2021

At this point, the Browns would be forced to trot up a severely depleted lineup on Saturday if the game were to come off. Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens would be in line to start and Cleveland would have to plug in a number of backups on defense just to get enough players on the field.

There’s still time for the league to take action, but the NFL seems hesitant to do so. Postponing a game at this stage of the year could make it difficult for each team to play 17 times before the playoffs, so it looks like Browns-Raiders will go ahead as scheduled.

Hopefully, the situation in Cleveland doesn’t get worse overnight.