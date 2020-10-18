NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Getting Benched

After four straight weeks playing some of the best football of his young career, Baker Mayfield crumbled against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was benched today.

A pick-six he threw on his first pass of the Browns-Steelers game was a sign of things to come. His poor first half allowed the Steelers to race out to a 24-0 lead before Mayfield could finally get the Browns on the board.

Mayfield managed to get them a touchdown just before the half, tossing a 13-yarder to Rashard Higgins. But that play didn’t carry over into the second half.

He was taking sacks, missing receivers and generally just playing poorly. Mayfield was benched in the third quarter in favor of Case Keenum and had a final stat line of 10-of-18 for 119 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

Unfortunately for Baker Mayfield, he isn’t getting a whole lot of sympathy across social media.

Given his smack-talking during Cleveland’s four-game winning streak, he’s getting roasted right now.

Imagine being an advertiser who paid baker mayfield millions for a commercial just to watch him get benched for case Keenum pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcp9oZ — John (@iam_johnw) October 18, 2020

baker mayfield is so bad he not only got benched, but he got ben roethlisberger benched — Penguins Jesus (@PenguinsJesus) October 18, 2020

Baker Mayfield showing up to his next commercial shoot after getting benched at home pic.twitter.com/lBGGFLmKZJ — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) October 18, 2020

Granted, Baker Mayfield is coming off a rib injury that limited him in practice this past week. Perhaps his performance today is more a symptom of lingering injury issues than anything going on upstairs.

Whatever it is, Mayfield is going to need to get it sorted quickly. Cleveland’s playoff hopes and his own future in Cleveland are dependent on it.

Will Baker Mayfield start next week against the Cincinnati Bengals?