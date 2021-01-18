NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance On Sunday

The Spun

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns took the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire in Sunday afternoon’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Unfortunately, Kevin Stefanski’s club ran out of gas and couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 22-17.

The loss brings a historic Browns season to a close. Cleveland won 11 games and made the postseason for the first time in 18 years, looking to be an AFC competitor for years to come. Most importantly, the Browns seem to have found their franchise quarterback.

Mayfield impressed on Sunday against the Chiefs defense, confidently making throws out of play action and leading the offense. The 25-year-old quarterback kept Cleveland in the game after a 19-3 halftime deficit and almost knocked off the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mayfield ended the game 23-for-37 with a touchdown and an interception.

The Browns QB got plenty of recognition on Twitter for his performance against Kansas City. Take a look at what the NFL world said about Mayfield as he tried to lead Cleveland’s upset bid:

The Browns young quarterback clearly took a leap in year three, particularly in regards to protecting the football. Mayfield threw just nine interceptions in 18 games in 2020 compared to 30 touchdowns. He showed a knack for winning and continued to build his relationship with the city of Cleveland.

Although Mayfield will be disappointed with Sunday’s outcome, he will enter the offseason with clear evidence that he’s deserving of a contract extension. With just one year left on his rookie deal, the 25-year-old will be in line for a big payday that the Browns should be happy to give him. If the two parties can reach an agreement on the deal, Mayfield would be Cleveland’s first franchise quarterback in quite some time.

Although Browns fans will spend most of Sunday mourning their playoff loss, the city of Cleveland should celebrate the play of Mayfield and what it could mean for the organization’s future.


