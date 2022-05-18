Baker Mayfield Makes Youth Camp Decision: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will still host his annual youth football camp this summer, but it will not take place in Ohio.

On Wednesday, Mayfield announced that his youth camp is returning to Norman, Oklahoma.

"If you haven’t already heard, my Youth Football @ProCamps is back in Norman this summer! I’m excited to hit the field with #SoonerNation," Mayfield tweeted.

For the past few years, Mayfield's youth football camp was being held in Northeast Ohio. With so much uncertainty surrounding his future with the Browns, the former Heisman winner has decided to go back to Oklahoma.

The NFL world quickly noticed this subtle move from Mayfield.

While there are plenty of jokes being made at Mayfield's expense, there are a few fans who are thrilled he's not putting his camp on hold this summer.

"Took my son to this last year in Ohio and it was awesome," one fan tweeted. "Highly highly recommend. Baker's great with the kids!"

It's unlikely Mayfield plays another snap for the Browns. His future with the organization was pretty much sealed once the Deshaun Watson trade was finalized.

A fresh start might be exactly what Mayfield needs at this point in his career, albeit a front-runner for his services hasn't emerged yet.