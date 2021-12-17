NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Blunt Message For League

On Thursday night, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the NFL’s COVID-19 testing policies.

“Make up your damn mind on protocols,” Mayfield wrote. “Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.”

He wasn’t done there. He suggested Cleveland’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday should be delayed so the Browns – who have over 20 players on the COVID-19 list – can get healthy first.

“Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is…. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly,” he wrote. “Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Browns fans were glad their quarterback came to the team’s defense amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“THAT’S MY QUARTERBACK,” said one fan.

Fans of other teams, though, weren’t as quick to celebrate his comments.

“Don’t hurt until it’s your team,” said one New Orleans Saints fan.

There were plenty of NFL teams that were forced to play under similar circumstances last season. In fact, the Denver Broncos were forced to start a wide receiver/return specialist at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens.

As of right now, both Baker and backup quarterback Case Keenum are on the COVID-19 list. That leaves third-string quarterback Nick Mullens as the likely starter.