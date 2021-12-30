NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, Emily Mayfield, the wide of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared that her husband has been the target of threats on his life during the course of the 2021 season.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me,” she said in the post. “For the record – I pray those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out.”

Earlier this afternoon, the Browns quarterback downplayed the threats. He told reporters on Thursday that the alleged comments did not rise to the level of team security or police becoming involved.

Instead, he dismissed the “keyboard warriors” making “empty threats.” Fans were not thrilled that Baker and his wife were subject to threats from those on social media.

“Goodness, people go too far,” one fan said.

“HATE HATE HATE… fans like this!!! So stupid…” said another fan.

“Hey football fans. This ain’t it. Ever,” said another fan.

Mayfield hasn’t played his best football for the Browns during the 2021 season. He’s battled through numerous injuries – including a separated shoulder.

Despite his play this season, there’s no reason fans should be threatening Mayfield’s life for playing a game.

Or that of his wife.