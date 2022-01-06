NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Reporter Callout

With his team eliminated from the playoffs, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has more time on his hands to clap back at his critics now. And he decided to set his sights on one prominent Cleveland Browns reporter.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mayfield ripped Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot following a report that there are issues between him and head coach Kevin Stefanski. He accused Cabot of writing “Clickbait” and criticized the Cleveland media in general for writing about him with “no sources or facts.”

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield wrote.

As you can imagine, fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Mayfield deciding to clap back. Some praised Mayfield for going after someone who criticized him, while others believe it’s a bad look for him:

You tell ‘em Baker!!! — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 6, 2022

Tell 👏🏻 em 👏🏻 — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) January 6, 2022

I know it must be hard, but the fact that you respond to it makes her day. You might be better off ignoring it. Good luck with the surgery — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) January 6, 2022

Someone is living rent free in Baker’s head. Like why do you care what the media says? That’s a major issue for a QB. You can’t win a fight with the media. Just ask Bonds, TO, etc. — GuyInSeattle (@GuyInSeattle1) January 6, 2022

Clickbait? Did you not question play calling? Did you not imply that there were “internal issues” a while back? Did you not throw your LT and HC under the bus 3 days ago? What am I missing? Take responsibility bro. Picking fights with every media member on earth aint a good look. — Johnathan (@J_Jordan___) January 6, 2022

Why you even responding bro — Rob G (@RGrandi) January 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield is going in for surgery to repair a lingering injury. His season ends with a 6-8 record, 60.5-percent completion rate, 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns with 13 picks.

It was a big step back for Mayfield in 2021. And with the offseason and contract talks looming, Mayfield lost a lot of leverage in the negotiations.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Mayfield has changed much when it comes to going after his critics. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s something the Browns could factor in.

Do you agree with Baker Mayfield’s actions here?