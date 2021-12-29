NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers.

Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.

In a recent Instagram story, Emily Mayfield revealed that some people have sent death threats to her husband.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily wrote on Instagram. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record – I pray those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

NFL fans have criticized Mayfield a decent bit this season, but the majority of them know there’s no place for death threats or disrespectful remarks.

“Y’all hate a man who’s playing through a torn labrum and is the man you praised just a year ago,” one fan said. “The baker hate is out of control.”

y’all hate a man whos playing through a torn labrum and is the man you praised just a year ago. The baker hate is out of control https://t.co/4RrSqCxKi2 — Deep Drive Sports #CORREATOCHITOWN (@DeepDriveSports) December 29, 2021

“I’ll roast his play but death threats? Are people serious? It’s not that serious,” another fan said. “Be better Browns fans.”

I’ll roast his play but death threats? Are people serious? It’s not that serious. Be better Browns fans. https://t.co/7uy7qJBRaa — Chris (@stillthejake216) December 29, 2021

A third fan kept his response short, saying “Browns fans are weird.”

Browns fans are weird https://t.co/LYYgVzfHVp — Austin (@Deebo4MVP) December 29, 2021

At the end of the day, football is just a game.

There’s absolutely no reason to call out the Mayfield family or make them feel unsafe simply because of Baker’s performance on the field.