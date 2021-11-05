NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr Announcement

On Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced the Odell Beckham Jr era in Cleveland is officially over.

General manager Andrew Berry issued a statement announcing the news. In the statement, Berry said it is in the “best interest” of the team to move on.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said in the statement.

“We appreciate all of his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news.

“Sad that it came to this. Move on and next man up,” one Browns fan said.

Sad that it came to this. Move on and next man up https://t.co/A68TJzvm57 — Chandler Adams (@ChandlerAdamss) November 5, 2021

While the Odell era in Cleveland didn’t work out, Browns fans are still rooting for him to succeed.

“All the best to OBJ. I hope he finds his resurgence with another team. Not in the AFC of course,” the fan said.

All the best to OBJ. I hope he finds his resurgence with another team. Not in the AFC of course. Go Browns! #browns https://t.co/q17pcZYJo5 — Vedran Ruzic (@vedran_ruzic) November 5, 2021

The former star wide receiver won’t clear waivers until Monday, which means his future will be in limbo for a few days.

Where will he land next?