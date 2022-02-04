NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Owner’s Hue Jackson Comments

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam did not hold back in his response to former coach Hue Jackson’s claims that he was paid to lose games.

The Browns released a statement refuting Jackson’s allegations on Wednesday, but Haslam took things a step further. In an interview with the via Knoxville News Sentinel, Haslam blasted Jackson for his own failures as Browns head coach.

“Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period,” Haslam said of Jackson’s 3-36-1 tenure in Cleveland. “He’s been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so.

“There are a lot of things I could’ve done better. Hue has never accepted blame for one thing.”

Haslam’s salvo drew the attention of NFL analysts and Browns fans alike.

In reality, Jackson and Haslam both share blame in the Browns being an embarrassment during his two-plus years as head coach. But we’re not surprised Haslam’s rebuttal was as pointed as it was considering the circumstances.

Jackson’s accusations of being paid to lose were brought on by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, which was filed on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Flores is alleging racist hiring practices by the league and accusing Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 to lose games during the 2019 season.