NFL World Reacts To Browns, Panthers Schedule News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield finally has a new home. On Wednesday, the former No. 1 overall pick was traded from the Browns to the Panthers.

Carolina sent Cleveland a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick in return for Mayfield. That pick could convert to a fourth-rounder based on playing time.

As part of this trade, the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season. That means the Panthers will pay the remaining $8 million.

Mayfield's tenure with the Browns started with such promise, but his relationship with the franchise really started coming off the tracks in late 2021.

Fortunately for Mayfield, he won't have to wait long to get revenge on his former team.

Believe it or not, the Browns and Panthers will meet in Week 1 of this upcoming season. Let's just say fans are marking that date on their calendars.

It's still unclear who'll be starting at quarterback for the Browns. That's because the NFL hasn't announced a ruling on Deshaun Watson yet.

If Watson misses time, Jacoby Brissett will be asked to go head-to-head with Mayfield.

