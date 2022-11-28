NFL World Reacts To Browns' Quarterback Cut Decision

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson officially rejoining the roster today, the Cleveland Browns had to release a quarterback.

Unfortunately for Josh Dobbs, he was the signal caller who drew the short straw. Dobbs was cut earlier today, meaning Kellen Mond is officially the No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Jacoby Brissett.

Dobbs has only appeared in six regular season NFL games, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers and none since 2020. However, there are still fans and analysts who think he'd be a good addition elsewhere, or are hoping the Browns can add him back if he clears waivers.

"If Josh Dobbs clears waivers, multiple GMs should be fired immediately!" said former Cowboys quarterback and current radio analyst Clint Stoerner.

"Hopefully they can get him on the practice squad," said Cleveland radio host Emmett Golden.

"Releasing Dobbs to add Deshaun Watson is some supervillain nonsense," another tweeter remarked.

"I like him and wish the Titans would add him," added a Tennessee fan.

"All the pain in my heart, the preseason Patty Mahomes," said another disappointed Browns fan.

Dobbs will likely either find a new home or return to Cleveland in the coming days.

In the meantime, Watson is preparing for his first start with the Browns, which will come this weekend against his former team, the Houston Texans.