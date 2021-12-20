NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Quarterback News

The Cleveland Browns got some bad news on their quarterback situation heading into Monday’s game.

Both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum weren’t able to test their way out of the COVID protocols and will be out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That means that Nick Mullens will be getting the start in a matchup that has huge playoff implications for both sides.

#Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn’t test out of COVID protocols, so it’ll be Nick Mullens starting today against the #Raiders, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

If Cleveland wins this matchup, it would be first in the AFC North heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. The Browns would have the tiebreaker over both the Ravens and Bengals at the time.

Now if Cleveland were to lose, it would drop down to last in the AFC North.

The Raiders would get to 7-7 with a win which would leave them a game out of a wild card spot in the AFC.

The NFL world knows how bad this news is for the Browns and said as much on social media.

The #Browns did activate safety John Johnson III from the COVID list. But no luck with the top two QBs, so Mullens will get his first Cleveland start today. https://t.co/eLOOz6CLk0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

That would be Nick Mullen the QB who Todd Monken signed and developed at Southern Miss. https://t.co/P5zWe0tt94 — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 20, 2021

Peter Bukowski, however, doesn’t see too much of a difference in Mullens starting.

How big a difference is this really though https://t.co/fh80JZQOIi — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 20, 2021

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET.