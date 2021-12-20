The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Quarterback News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got some bad news on their quarterback situation heading into Monday’s game.

Both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum weren’t able to test their way out of the COVID protocols and will be out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That means that Nick Mullens will be getting the start in a matchup that has huge playoff implications for both sides.

If Cleveland wins this matchup, it would be first in the AFC North heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. The Browns would have the tiebreaker over both the Ravens and Bengals at the time.

Now if Cleveland were to lose, it would drop down to last in the AFC North.

The Raiders would get to 7-7 with a win which would leave them a game out of a wild card spot in the AFC.

The NFL world knows how bad this news is for the Browns and said as much on social media.

Peter Bukowski, however, doesn’t see too much of a difference in Mullens starting.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

