NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Reported Odell Beckham Jr Decision

Just 2.5 seasons after making a blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr., the Cleveland Browns are letting him go.

Reports have come out today stating that the Browns will be releasing OBJ soon. The team is working with the Pro Bowl wide receiver to adjust his contract and make releasing him more palatable. But it’s now a matter of when, not if.

OBJ had one reception for six yards in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However there were rumbling that the relationship between OBJ and the team had been deteriorating for weeks.

The reaction to the impending release has been very mixed. It’s an almost even split between fans who want OBJ to join their team and fans who believe he’s a locker room problem and a diva. See for yourself:

So @obj is the scapegoat now?😂 he was the problem??…nah. The problem is your QB1, HC, and injuries…but i suppose everything should go great now for Cleveland with Odell gone🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/8KenXit8u1 — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) November 5, 2021

I hope the @colts get him but I could see on the @packers or @Chiefs as well https://t.co/P3sWwVhzHP — Alexander Taddeo (@AlexTaddeo) November 5, 2021

OBJ is my favorite player just doesnt fit the scheme offense Happy birthday @obj https://t.co/VTYhbCodfE — Henry (@CJ48862114) November 5, 2021

WAIVERS! Which means the Jags have fourth priority after the Lions, Texans, and Dolphins. Pls God let one good thing happen for us this szn @Jaguars @TonyKhan @CoachUrbanMeyer https://t.co/4eUX5TcVL6 — Aaron (@aaronkcoz) November 5, 2021

At some point no matter what skills a guy might bring to the field, the off field distractions aren't worth it. When his Father bad mouthed the QB, Odell's days in Cleveland were over. Thanks, Dad. https://t.co/VbksC4exh2 — david w. thompson (@dwthompson1945) November 5, 2021

The Cleveland Browns gave up a first- and third-round pick along with two players in part of a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019. Given some of the incredible performances he had put up in New York, it seemed like the Browns got their money’s worth.

But OBJ just didn’t seem to gel with the Browns offense. He saw career lows in yards per game in 2019, then 2020 and now this year.

OBJ’s time in Cleveland ends with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games. He averaged less than four receptions per game.

Who will sign Odell Beckham Jr. once he becomes available?