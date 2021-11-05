The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Reported Odell Beckham Jr Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Just 2.5 seasons after making a blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr., the Cleveland Browns are letting him go.

Reports have come out today stating that the Browns will be releasing OBJ soon. The team is working with the Pro Bowl wide receiver to adjust his contract and make releasing him more palatable. But it’s now a matter of when, not if.

OBJ had one reception for six yards in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However there were rumbling that the relationship between OBJ and the team had been deteriorating for weeks.

The reaction to the impending release has been very mixed. It’s an almost even split between fans who want OBJ to join their team and fans who believe he’s a locker room problem and a diva. See for yourself:

The Cleveland Browns gave up a first- and third-round pick along with two players in part of a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019. Given some of the incredible performances he had put up in New York, it seemed like the Browns got their money’s worth.

But OBJ just didn’t seem to gel with the Browns offense. He saw career lows in yards per game in 2019, then 2020 and now this year.

OBJ’s time in Cleveland ends with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games. He averaged less than four receptions per game.

Who will sign Odell Beckham Jr. once he becomes available?

