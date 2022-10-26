NFL World Reacts To Browns' 'Unhappy' News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With the trade deadline set for next Tuesday, it sounds like the Cleveland Browns could field calls on several players.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are "low-key unhappy" with several players this season. Running back Kareem Hunt is one name that could draw interest from the rest of the league.

"The Browns are low-key unhappy with the performance of several key players," Fowler said. "Teams I have talked to believe Kareem Hunt is available for a fourth-round pick."

Fowler added that cornerback Greedy Williams is another player the Browns have received calls on.

Considering the Browns are 2-5 heading into Week 8, trading players who are on expiring contracts isn't a bad idea.

"Season is largely over, need to start forming the team around Nasty Man as best as possible," an NFL fan tweeted. "Salary cap is a disaster next year. Team needs to reload, not reset."

"We’ve watched them play," another fan wrote. "This is not surprising at all."

"Would much rather go to a run heavy offense keep Hunt trade Johnson, and trade Delpit," a third fan said.

It'll be interesting to see if the Browns ship out any players before Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Browns could wait until after Monday's game to make some deals.