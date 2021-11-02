NFL World Reacts To Growing Cleveland Browns Drama

Odell Beckham Jr. was not traded before this Tuesday’s deadline, but that doesn’t mean all is well for the Cleveland Browns.

On Tuesday, Beckham’s father posted an 11-minute video that showed the amount of times Baker Mayfield missed his son on the field this season.

The video that Beckham’s father shared included the following description: “This video breaks down the film on Odell Beckham Jr’s route running on the Browns in 2021. Coverings weeks 3-6, we analyze every time Odell was open vs the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.”

To make matters worse, Beckham’s father responded to comments that said Mayfield doesn’t want to get the ball to his son because he doesn’t want him to shine.

Even though Beckham isn’t the one actually posting these cryptic messages on Instagram, it’s still a bad look for him and the team.

It’s fair to wonder if this situation has reached the point where there could be legitimate chemistry issues in the locker room.

“This Odell Beckham Jr. situation has potential to become toxic, if it isn’t already,” Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “There were already chemistry issues with Baker & OBJ’s dad taking aim at Mayfield on Instagram might have burned what was left of the bridge. Kevin Stefanski has quite the headache on his hands.”

Beckham has proven in the past that he can be a game-changer, but this experiment in Cleveland just hasn’t worked out. At this point, it’d make sense for both sides to just go their separate ways.

“We haven’t seen elite in Cleveland,” Jeff Lloyd of Locked On Browns said. “I love Odell but this situation ain’t working.”

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Browns will have to figure out how it can mend this relationship between Beckham and Mayfield.

The Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in what many fans are calling a must-win game.