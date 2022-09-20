NFL World Reacts To Concerning Myles Garrett News

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns might be seriously shorthanded on defense for this Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myles Garrett showed up on Cleveland's injury report this Tuesday. He didn't participate in practice because of a neck injury.

To make matters worse, the Browns have already ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for Week 3 with an ankle injury.

While there's no guarantee Garrett will miss Week 3, Browns fans are officially worried about this Thursday's matchup against the Steelers.

Garrett is off to a fantastic start this season. In two games, the former No. 1 overall pick has five total tackles, four quarterback hits, three sacks and a forced fumble.

If the Browns are without Garrett on Thursday night, that'll put a lot of pressure on their secondary to step up.

The Browns should have a new update on Garrett this Wednesday.