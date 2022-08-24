NFL World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Longtime Announcer

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, former Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play announcer Jim Mueller passed away. He was 79 years old.

Mueller was the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995. Jim Donovan, the current voice of the Browns, succeeded him in 1999.

Donovan had a heartfelt reaction to Mueller's death while calling the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"My condolences, and all of our condolences, go out to Jim's family, his son Kyle, his daughter Paige," Donovan said while on air. "Great guy, and a guy that was in this stadium for a long time, and a lot of great games and a lot of great moments."

The city of Cleveland is understandably heartbroken by this news.

"One of the many great voices of the Browns through the years," one fan said.

"RIP to a voice of my childhood," a second fan tweeted.

In addition to his work as the Browns' play-by-play man, Mueller worked with Fox8 News and WKYC to call games for the Cavaliers and Guardians.

Our thoughts are with Mueller's family and friends at this time.