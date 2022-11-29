NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Accusers Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

When Deshaun Watson makes his 2022 season debut for the Browns, roughly 10 of his accusers will be in attendance at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Watson's accusers are expected to watch the Browns-Texans game inside a suite. They'll be with their attorney, Tony Buzbee.

"I will be there to welcome Deshaun back to Houston," Buzbee told The Athletic.

This announcement has sparked a plethora of reactions on Twitter. Some people are confused by this decision.

"Shouldn't they have restraining orders like why would you wanna appear at someone's game if they did something to you I would protest elsewhere I would have a break down sooooo idk," one person said.

"I still don't believe the man is innocent at all but they're killing their credibility with moves like that," another person wrote.

"Ok this is weird," a third user tweeted. "Because why would you wanna go?"

Buzbee believes Watson's accusers are sending the Pro Bowl quarterback a message by attending Sunday's game.

"You think you put us behind you, but we are still here," Buzbee declared.

The Browns and Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast this game.

Watson has not played in a regular season game since 2020.