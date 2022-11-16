NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson House Photos

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is putting his $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns to use.

It was announced on Tuesday that Watson purchased a Hunting Valley mansion. He paid $5.4 million for the property.

The home that Watson purchased is over 17,000 square feet. It holds five bedrooms and more than six bathrooms.

Watson's new estate includes a fitness center, theater, bar, carriage house, pool and volleyball court.

The reactions to photos of Watson's new home are all over the place.

"All that for only 5.4 mil is crazy," one fan said. "The Ohio jokes are all valid."

"What do rich dudes even do with that much space," a second fan tweeted.

"The massage room is not listed here," another fan commented.

This purchase is a strong indication that Watson will remain in Ohio for a long time. After all, the Browns signed him to a five-year deal.

Watson actually practiced with the Browns this Wednesday for the first time since late August. His 11-game suspension is almost up.

The Browns could start Watson at quarterback on Dec. 4 against the Texans.