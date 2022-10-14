NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Lawsuit News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly facing a new lawsuit.

According to Camryn Justice and Claire Geary of News 5 Cleveland, a licensed massage therapist identified only as "Jane Doe" filed suit in Harris County District Court in Texas.

The woman is claiming that Watson sought sexual acts and "pressured her" into performing oral sex during a massage session on December 18, 2020.

Earlier this year, Watson settled all but one of the more than 20 civil lawsuits he was facing alleging sexual misconduct. News of this new filing has been blowing up on Thursday night.

"This likely won’t have any repercussions from the league because in the settlement with the league, they agreed that anything in similar nature during this time period wouldn’t be subject to NFL disciplinary action," said The Texans Wire's Patrick Storm.

"Does the NFL put a pause on Watson's 11-game suspension?" asked WBAY's Scott Koral. The answer to that question is seemingly no.

"I said they should have suspended him at least a year. Now more cases are coming out after he said their were no more women," said another Twitter user. "He’s a deviant and the people who defend him are weirdos."

Watson was suspended 11 games for his alleged actions and legal issues. He returned to the Browns' facility this week and is eligible to return to the field in December.