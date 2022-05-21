Deshaun Watson Could Hear From NFL In June: Fans React

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could receive an update on his playing future as early as next month.

Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, told Cleveland.com that he's expecting to hear from the NFL in June or July.

"We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever,” Hardin told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

Watson met with the NFL earlier week to field questions about his case. He's currently facing 22 civil lawsuits regarding alleged sexual harassment and assault.

NFL fans aren't too surprised that a decision will be coming fairly soon. This has been brewing for over a year.

As for how the NFL will discipline Watson, some fans believe he'll miss the entire 2022 season.

Browns fans, meanwhile, are hoping Watson doesn't miss too much time.

The Browns paid a steep price to acquire Watson from the Texans this offseason.

In addition to parting ways with multiple first-round picks, the Browns gave Watson a record-breaking contract.

For now, Watson is the Browns' Week 1 starter at quarterback. That could change once the NFL wraps up its investigation.