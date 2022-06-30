NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Suggestion

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson's hearing currently in progress, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has revealed his latest suggestion as to how the NFL may discipline the star quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

Florio suggested that the NFL and NFL Players Association could treat the 2021 season for Watson like an unpaid suspension. In order for that to happen, he'd have to give back the $10 million he made.

Additionally, Florio suggested that Watson receives an eight-game suspension for the 2022 season. Overall, it'd be a total of 25 games missed in a two-year span.

There's no guarantee this will be the end result for Watson. It's an interesting suggestion though.

The reactions to this suggestion from Florio are split down the middle.

It was previously reported that the NFL is arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least one season for Watson. The NFLPA, meanwhile, has stated that Watson shouldn't be suspended.

Watson was facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, but it was announced earlier this month that all but four of those lawsuits have been settled.

We should know more about Watson's situation later today.