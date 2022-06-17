Deshaun Watson Might Get Season-Long Suspension: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

There's a legitimate chance Deshaun Watson could miss the entire 2022 season.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL may seek a "significant" suspension of one full season for Watson.

"The league 'probably' will seek a suspension of one full season for Watson, a person on Watson’s side of the case said Friday," Maske wrote. "A person familiar with the league’s view of the case cautioned to be 'careful' about specifying a precise length at this point for the suspension the NFL will seek."

Of course, this is because of Watson's current legal situation. He's facing 24 civil lawsuits in relation to sexual misconduct allegations.

Most of the responses to Maske's report have been strong. There are fans who believe the Browns have set their franchise back by acquiring Watson.

Make no mistake, a season-long suspension for Watson would negatively impact the Browns. It would also make his new contract look even more questionable than it already did.

Some fans are wondering if a lengthy suspension for Watson would impact Baker Mayfield's status with the Browns.

When he's on the field, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the game. However, we haven't seen him start in a game since the 2020 season.

With training camp around the corner, there'll be plenty of people eager to see how the NFL disciplines Watson.