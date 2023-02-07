NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Announcement

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is apparently expanding his social media presence.

Over the weekend, Watson created a TikTok account. It's unclear if he'll post weekly content on the platform.

That being said, Watson did share a clip of him sipping a drink while nodding his head to the camera.

Watson's first video on TikTok featured this caption: "When you know 2023 'bout to be a MOVIE!"

The reactions to this post from Watson are all over the place.

"2023 script must be crazy," one fan tweeted.

"Show me results," a second fan said. "I don't need TikToks."

"Ah, yes. Another Quarterback thinking they’re the complete and total answer for the Cleveland Football Browns," another fan wrote.

Watson struggled in his first season with the Browns, completing 58.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Browns are expecting a bounce-back season from Watson in 2023.