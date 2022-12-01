NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Controversial Request

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media this Thursday afternoon. He's getting ready for his first start of the 2022 season.

Before reporters were allowed to fire away, Watson announced that he'll only answer football-related questions.

Watson just completed an 11-game suspension from the NFL. He was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Over two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The Pro Bowl quarterback agreed to settle 23 of 24 civil lawsuits against him.

Since this is a very sensitive subject, the responses to Watson's request have been mixed.

"No shock at all," one fan said.

A second fan tweeted,"But but but what will the Cleveland sports tabloids write about now?

Watson has not played since the 2020 season. At that time, he was the starting quarterback for the Texans.

Ironically enough, Watson's first game as a member of the Browns will come against the Texans.