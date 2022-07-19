NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Likely Punishment

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It is inevitable that the NFL will suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The questions are for how long, and will Watson appeal the decision.

A new report from Pro Football Talk says that Judge Sue L. Robinson will rule for a suspension ranging somewhere between 2-8 games.

"Whether the league would appeal such an outcome, and whether Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee would impose a dramatically longer ban, remains to be seen." PFT's Mike Florio writes.

On Monday, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported that Watson, his camp and the NFL Players Association have already decided to sue the NFL in federal court if he is handed a year-long suspension. Now, Florio says it is unlikely to even get to that point.

Many fans have expressed the opinion that a 2-8 game suspension isn't a significant enough punishment.

Watson, who was hit with over two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, has settled most of those cases.

A ruling from Judge Robinson is expected in the coming days or weeks.