NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Performance Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has not played well this season since returning from his lengthy suspension.

The first half of today's game against Washington featured another poor performance from Watson. The Cleveland Browns' quarterback has thrown for only 23 yards and been sacked four times in the first two quarters.

Cleveland trails the Commanders 7-3 at intermission, and Watson is taking plenty of heat on social media.

"Deshaun Watson is horrible. He's 3-of-8 for 23 yards, 2.9 YPA and 4 sacks just tried to throw a pass to his O-lineman got flagged for ILLEGAL TOUCHING," said Sharp Football Analysis' Warren Sharp. "You can't make this up."

"There was a time not that long ago when Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson would've been on anyone's list of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and right now they're both terrible," said Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

"Deshaun Watson ran for 30 seconds and threw the football to Jack Conklin," said Browns fan Sir Yacht. "Jack Conklin is a tackle I hate everything."



"Deshaun Watson made the Browns even more trash they really should've stayed with Brissett," another fan added.

"Deshaun Watson contract looking like it could possibly b worse than Russell Wilson’s lol he’s been terrible," chimed in another tweeter.

Obviously, after missing almost two full years of football, some rustiness from Watson was expected. What he's done in four-and-a-half games thus far has been nightmarish though.