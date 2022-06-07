NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Social Media Activity

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to have issued a response to today's New York Times report.

This afternoon, the NYT's Jenny Vrentas published an explosive story featuring accounts from some of the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Among the allegations are that Watson received 66 massages over a 17-month period and forced sexual contact on some of the masseuses.

The Houston Texans are also accused of enabling and even facilitating Watson's behavior. Despite all of this, Watson is not showing any public discomfort.

Cleveland's $230 million man posted rap lyrics from Lil Durk on his Instagram story, saying that "the blogs can't break me down" and he will "humbly deny" any "rumors."

Not surprisingly, Watson is getting lambasted on NFL Twitter for doing this.

Throughout this entire ordeal, Watson has maintained his innocence. With the sheer volume of accusations and lawsuits (two dozen as of this week), it is becoming impossible to believe him.

Watson is still awaiting word on if the NFL will punish him with a suspension this upcoming season.