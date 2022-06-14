NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Tuesday Press Conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke with media members at minicamp today, one day after reports said he will be facing two more sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Watson didn't have much to say about the civil allegations against him, other than his continued expression of his innocence.

Overall, the entire session seemed cringeworthy and a waste of time.

Most of the social media reaction to Watson's presser has been negative, whether because of things he had to say himself or some of the lines of questioning from reporters in attendance.

Watson continues to await the NFL's disciplinary ruling. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport predicted that he could be suspended anywhere from 4-to-10 games.

Last night, Click2Houston.com reported that attorney Tony Buzbee is in the process of filing two more civil lawsuits against Watson, bringing the total number of complaints against the quarterback up to 26.