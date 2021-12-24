NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns just got a huge boost for tomorrow’s big game against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been out of action for a week, is officially back.

On Friday, the Browns activated Mayfield off the COVID-19/reserve list. Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 last week. And while he was asymptomatic before Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he did not clear protocols to play.

Baker Mayfield isn’t the only important Browns player coming off the reserve list though. Starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry and backup quarterback Case Keenum are being activated too.

The Browns will now have their top two quarterbacks and leading receiver for the final three weeks of the season. Not a bad turnaround for a Friday afternoon.

At 7-7 on the season, the Browns have a small window for making the playoffs. If they win their next two games they might be in a position to control their own destiny in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, beating the Packers and Steelers will hinge on Baker Mayfield getting the offense back on track. The Browns have been held to 14 points or fewer in four of their last five games.

Against a Green Bay Packers team that boast the NFL’s best record and a top 10 defense, this game may decide the team’s entire season.

Can Baker Mayfield lead the Browns to a win over the Packers?