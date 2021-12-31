The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Jadeveon Clowney on the Browns.CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move.

Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Clowney was asked if he’d like to return to Cleveland. He replied saying he’d be open to re-signing with the Browns.

“I would, but we haven’t talked about anything right now,” Clowney said. “Still finishing the season. Got a lot of guys on this team that’s on a one-year deal that might be heading back or don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but right now, it’s just all about the next game and trying to get through the season and doing what I can do for the team right now.”

Although there’s no guarantee Clowney will sign a new deal with the Browns, the fan base clearly wants him back.

I’d like to add that this has to be one of the biggest keys to Andrew Berry’s offseason,” one fan wrote. “The Browns absolutely have to keep clowney here alongside Myles. It’s night and day with him out there.” 

Here are some other reactions:

Clowney gives the Browns a legitimate threat at pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett.

The price tag for Clowney this time around will definitely be higher than it was in April. The Browns may not mind spending the money on him, though.

