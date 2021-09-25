Josh Gordon missed the 2020 season due to a suspension, which left many fans asking if we’d ever see him play in the NFL again. On Friday, the league finally answered that question.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Gordon has been reinstated by the league. He’s reportedly eligible to play as early as Week 4 of this season.

As you’d expect, Gordon’s agent is very pleased to hear that his client will be able to play in the NFL once again.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” Zac Hiller said. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

It didn’t take very long for the NFL world to start speculating where Gordon may end up. Some people believe the New Orleans Saints could use the former Pro Bowl wideout.

“I’m not saying it’d be a good idea for the Saints to take a long look at Josh Gordon … but they’re a playoff-caliber team without much at the WR position,” Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports said. “Crazier things have happened.”

There are also plenty of fans linking Gordon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all, he spent time with Tom Brady while he was on the New England Patriots.

Of course, we can’t rule out Gordon returning to the Seattle Seahawks. They were all in on Gordon before he was suspended by the league.

“I could see the Seahawks after trying to make this work twice moving on but the Seahawks are definitely entertaining bringing Josh Gordon back for a third time,” Jake Heaps of 710 ESPN Seattle said.

During the 2019 season, Gordon had 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown. He started the year with the Patriots before making his way over to the Seahawks.

Gordon’s best days are most likely behind him, but he’s still a productive player who can make an impact when he’s available.