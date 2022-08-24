NFL World Reacts To Jacoby Brissett's Response To Deshaun Watson Question

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will be without star quarterback Deshaun Watson for a considerable amount of time this season. He recently agreed to an 11-game suspension from the NFL.

Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for the Browns while Watson serves his suspension. The veteran signal-caller appeared in a plethora of games for the Miami Dolphins last season.

During this Wednesday's press conference, Brissett was asked about filling in for Watson.

When asked how tough it is to not be Watson on the field, Brissett responded, "It's very easy for me not to be Deshaun."

That quote from Brissett quickly went viral on Twitter.

"Woulda been very easy for Deshaun to not be Deshaun, too...," Dave Dameshek tweeted.

"Quote of the day," Neal Coolong of USA TODAY Sports said.

One fan wrote, "Pretty easy for most of us to not be Deshaun, honestly."



"The fact somebody asked him that was the dumb part," another fan replied. "The man spent years being himself why would he get to the Browns and try to be someone else. Let alone that guy? Lol."

Back in 2019, Brissett started all but one game for the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Browns will need Brissett to hold down the fort during Watson's absence.