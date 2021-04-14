It might have taken a couple of extra days to do it, but the Cleveland Browns officially landed Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday.

Clowney is signing a one-year deal with the Browns, worth up to $10 million overall. It will be the fourth team for the former No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

Clowney spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and was ineffective, registering 19 tackles and no sacks in only eight games. However, there’s hope that pairing him with star pass rusher Myles Garrett in Cleveland could be the recipe for a bounceback campaign.

The Browns certainly should be excited to get Clowney, considering they tried signing him last offseason as well. The reaction to the signing from around the NFL has been mostly, but not all, positive.

The Cleveland #Browns will now have a No. 1 pick on both edges of their defense. It’s what they imagined last offseason, now is reality this offseason. https://t.co/GiZ41R2a4i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

Let’s Go!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) April 14, 2021

I never thought I'd be saying this, but I can't believe how much I love this #Browns roster heading into 2021 coupled with one of the best play callers in the NFL (the All-22 vs. #Giants was a clinic, and no one runs clinics on Patrick Graham).

Is this a trap @EdwardsCBS ? — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) April 14, 2021

With Jadeveon Clowney agreeing to terms, the Browns now have 10 former first-round picks on the roster and three No. 1 overall selections. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 14, 2021

Clowney has three more sacks than you do the past two years. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 14, 2021

Clowney has never had problems generating pressure on the quarterback in his career, but has struggled with getting sacks. He’s never posted double-digit sacks in a season, despite his considerable physical talents.

If Clowney can approach 10 sacks this year in Cleveland, it makes an already formidable Browns defense that much scarier. It sounds crazy to say, but on paper, the Browns should be quite loaded in 2021.