NFL World Reacts To Jadeveon Clowney News

Jadeveon Clowney talks to his teammates.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Jadeveon Clowney #99 of the Tennessee Titans speaks with teammates during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It might have taken a couple of extra days to do it, but the Cleveland Browns officially landed Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday.

Clowney is signing a one-year deal with the Browns, worth up to $10 million overall. It will be the fourth team for the former No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

Clowney spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and was ineffective, registering 19 tackles and no sacks in only eight games. However, there’s hope that pairing him with star pass rusher Myles Garrett in Cleveland could be the recipe for a bounceback campaign.

The Browns certainly should be excited to get Clowney, considering they tried signing him last offseason as well. The reaction to the signing from around the NFL has been mostly, but not all, positive.

Clowney has never had problems generating pressure on the quarterback in his career, but has struggled with getting sacks. He’s never posted double-digit sacks in a season, despite his considerable physical talents.

If Clowney can approach 10 sacks this year in Cleveland, it makes an already formidable Browns defense that much scarier. It sounds crazy to say, but on paper, the Browns should be quite loaded in 2021.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.