NFL World Reacts To Jadeveon Clowney's Free Agent Decision

Jadeveon Clowney isn't going anywhere.

As first reported Sunday by The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot, the star edge rusher signed a one-year, $11 million deal to stay with the Cleveland Browns.

While the team hasn't formally announced the deal yet, the Browns teased a confirmation on Twitter.

Clowney appears to have beat his team to the scoop by saying "run it back" in an Instagram post.

Cleveland will continue to pair Myles Garrett with another former No. 1 pick in Clowney, who recorded nine sacks and 19 quarterback hits with another encouraging metrics last season.

While a reunion felt like a long time coming, Cleveland is ending the wait and retaining the three-time Pro Bowler.

After ranking fifth in yards allowed last year, the Browns' defense is poised for another strong season with Clowney back in the fold.

The signing also takes arguably the top remaining unsigned free agent off the board.